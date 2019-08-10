'I'm the last person living in my tower block'

Video

The final residents have moved out of two tower blocks in Portsmouth that were condemned following the Grenfell Tower fire.

When cladding was removed from Leamington House and Horatia House, the work revealed the original 1960s concrete construction of the blocks was not strong enough.

The council decided it was not cost-effective to repair the towers so the 800 residents who were living in 272 flats have been moved out.

Alyson Hammond lived in Leamington House for 23 years and was the last resident to leave the block.

Video journalist: Matt Graveling