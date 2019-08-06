Video

Kiefer Sutherland has surprised children and young adults living at two hospices with a private performance.

Staff and residents at Naomi House and Jacksplace in Winchester said they were "shocked" to receive a visit from the actor and singer following a plea on social media.

The charity that runs the hospices appealed for the star, known for his role as Jack Bauer in hit TV show 24, to join them for "tea, cake and a jam" in between two local gigs in Bournemouth and Wickham in Hampshire.

Keith Wilson, head of marketing at the charity, admitted he had thought it was "pretty unlikely" he would actually turn up.

"He was so very generous with his time, great with the kids and a genuinely lovely man," he said.