Teens filmed clashing with police in Gosport

Teenagers have been filmed jumping on patrol cars during clashes with police in Hampshire.

The residents who recorded the footage near Hardway Memorial Green in Gosport said the borough council was "inadequately" enforcing a ban on anti-social behaviour.

One resident said the group behaved "like a wolf pack", and ward councillor Diane Furlong said the situation was "out of control".

Council leader Mark Hook said the authority was introducing joint patrols with police and providing activities for teenagers during the school summer holiday.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was examining the footage and would take "appropriate action".