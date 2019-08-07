'Give us food not plastic toys'

Video

Two sisters are hoping to meet with the bosses of McDonald's and Burger King to talk about banning plastic in children's meals.

More than 400,000 people have signed Ella and Caitlin McEwan's petition to scrap non-recyclable toys.

The girls from Southampton say they have been invited to meet with the CEO of McDonald's, after taking a trailer-load of Happy Meal toys to the UK headquarters.

Both McDonald's and Burger King said they are looking at alternative options to reduce hard plastic use.