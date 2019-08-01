Actress with cerebral palsy stars in BBC drama
An 11-year-old actress who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy has starred in a major BBC One drama.

Jevonne Parsons, from Portsmouth, starred in MotherFatherSon alongside Hollywood legend Richard Gere earlier this year.

Jevonne, who was born three months premature, landed the role after her mum signed up for an agency she discovered online for actors with disabilities.

She now hopes to continue working, alongside her school work, and wants to encourage other children with disabilities to take up acting.

