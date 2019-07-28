'I just want to go faster'
Southampton racing driver, 10, named future star

Amelie Acketts loves to go fast.

The 10-year-old kart racing driver from Southampton has been selected as a future star of Formula 1 in a national competition.

Earlier this month she attended the 2019 Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Amelie now wants to emulate her heroes and become a full-time racing driver and wants to encourage other girls to pursue a career in motorsport.

