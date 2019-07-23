Should you be going to the pub more?

Video

Boomers versus millennials, the housing crisis, Brexit rows; could it all be settled over a drink?

Young people don't go to the pub as much as previous generations and it could be damaging society, some academics think.

Boozers are traditionally where young and old, rich and poor mixed with each other, engaging in meaningful chat and light-hearted banter.

Now, some psychologists say we're losing out as more than 11,000 pubs have closed in the last 20 years.

Reporter Ben Moore takes a look at whether this trend means time is being called on different generations bonding over a pint.