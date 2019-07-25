'Wrestling is my comfort blanket'

Video

A wrestler has spoken about how he was sexually assaulted as a child in the hope it will encourage others to come forward.

Robbie Constant, from Southampton, was 10 years old when he was abused by a family friend on a day out.

He says he was too afraid to tell his family what had happened.

The National Association for People Abused in Childhood says it has seen an increase in the number of people coming forward to report non-recent abuse after a series of high-profile convictions.

Operation Hydrant, a national police operation looking into non-recent child sexual abuse allegations, has spoken to over 8,000 victims since it was set up in June 2014.

