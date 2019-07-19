CCTV and phone data vital in murder conviction

Video

A lodger who killed a 13-year-old girl to stop her from exposing him as a sex abuser has been found guilty of murder.

Stephen Nicholson, 25, stabbed Lucy McHugh in a "vicious" attack near Southampton Outdoor Sports Centre.

He first raped Lucy when she was 12 years old, and abused her before her death in July last year.

Police used CCTV to track Nicholson's movements before and after he killed Lucy.