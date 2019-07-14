Media player
Team GB: Shortage of women in competitive gliding
Just seven percent of British pilots involved in competitive gliding are women.
The International Gliding Championships will see unpowered aircraft souring through the skies in thermal rich Australia in 2020.
Team GB's Ayala Truelove and Liz Sparrow, from Hampshire, hope that success on next years competition will encourage more women into the sport in time for the British championships in 2021.
14 Jul 2019
