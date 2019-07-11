Video

CCTV shows the moments thieves smashed in to a supermarket with a fork-lift truck and made off with a cash machine.

They dragged a cash machine out of the front wall of the Co-op store in Liphook, Hampshire, in the early hours of 7 May.

A pursuit across three counties - involving the police helicopter - ended in neighbouring Surrey.

At Winchester Crown Court, James Sayers, 29, from Rushett Common, Guildford, received a five-year sentence after admitting conspiracy to burgle.

Joseph Beech, 46, of Applegarth Avenue, Park Barn, Guildford, was jailed for five years after admitting the same charge.

Daniel Hilton, 33, of The Mead, Liphook, was jailed for five years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle and dangerous driving.