Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rail safety: 'I nearly died on the train tracks'
A 17-year-old has urged others to "take responsibility for their actions" after she almost died crossing train tracks.
Tegan Stapleton, from Basingstoke, Hampshire, has spoken out as part of a Network Rail campaign to warn people about the dangers of walking over tracks.
Last year she suffered a cardiac arrest, 10% burns and severe nerve damage to her hand after attempting to get to the opposite platform at Bournemouth railway station.
-
07 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-48873911/rail-safety-i-nearly-died-on-the-train-tracksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window