Rail safety: 'I nearly died on the train tracks'

A 17-year-old has urged others to "take responsibility for their actions" after she almost died crossing train tracks.

Tegan Stapleton, from Basingstoke, Hampshire, has spoken out as part of a Network Rail campaign to warn people about the dangers of walking over tracks.

Last year she suffered a cardiac arrest, 10% burns and severe nerve damage to her hand after attempting to get to the opposite platform at Bournemouth railway station.

