Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Knife crime concerns lead to self-defence classes
Dr Larisa Yarovaya says that having one hand has subconsciously made her feel more vulnerable to knife crime.
The 28-year-old lecturer at the University of Southampton was born with one hand and has taken up the martial art Krav Maga.
She said the classes have improved her confidence and she wants to encourage others to push themselves out of their comfort zone.
Video journalist: Sarah Bassett
-
05 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-48856050/knife-crime-concerns-lead-to-self-defence-classesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window