Video

Alfonso Camassa has brought a taste of Italy to the Hampshire countryside.

It's often said that music can have a calming effect animals, so what better way for a vet to treat cows on the farm than by singing opera to them?

Alfonso takes his unique approach to veterinary treatment seriously, training with a professional opera coach every week.

Local farmers say they are both impressed and amused by the singing vet, but the verdict is still out on what the patients think.