Video

A charity is working to make sport more inclusive for people with dwarfism.

The Dwarf Sports Association (DSA) says the condition can make it difficult to take part in some sporting activities, making people feel excluded and isolated.

The group organises sporting events especially for young people with dwarfism to help boost their confidence to take part.

Maisie Stocks, who took part in the BBC Children in Need Rickshaw ride in 2018, went along to an event in Southampton to speak with some of those taking part.