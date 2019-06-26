Princess Anne visits namesake hovercraft

Video

Fifty years after the Princess Royal launched her namesake hovercraft, The Princess Anne, she has returned to commemorate the anniversary.

The Princess Anne and The Princess Margaret hovercrafts carried passengers and cars across the channel from Dover to France for 30 years, before being decommissioned in 2000.

Of the two only The Princess Anne survives, currently the centrepiece of the Hovercraft Museum in Lee-on-the-Solent.