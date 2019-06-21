Video

Do you own your own home? Are you renting? Either way you've probably been told it's vital you get on the property ladder as soon as you can.

But with house prices high and a deposit out of reach for many young people, some economists argue it is time to change the the way we view home ownership in the UK.

One says "the seeds of destruction for home ownership have already been sown" and renting is a much better option for young people, as their quality of life and future career prospects would be much improved.

Reporter Ben Moore takes a look at either side of the "rent or buy" argument and finds that the future could, and as some argue should, be generation rent.