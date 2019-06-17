Media player
Bird of prey lifts intensive care patient's spirits
A hospital patient has been given a flying visit from a special well wisher after living in the Intensive Care Unit for more than five months.
Bird lover Cleve Sheriff was diagnosed with cancer at Christmas, but after routine surgery he suffered complications and has been confined to Southampton General Hospital ever since.
Unable to see his own birds kept at home in Dibden, hospital staff organised for a Harris hawk to swoop in and raise his spirits.
17 Jun 2019
