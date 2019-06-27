Video

A six-year-old boy who is battling a rare type of cancer has had help from a motorcycle display team and his teddy bear.

Oliver Warner, from Bramley near Guildford in Surrey, has neuroblastoma which develops from specialised nerve cells left behind from development in the womb.

Oliver has been offered treatment abroad, which is not available on the NHS, that his family have been raising money for.

The Gosport-based Tigers Children's Motorcycle Display Team held a fundraising event at Oliver's primary school and one of their riders carried a teddy bear named Oliver on his helmet during the display.