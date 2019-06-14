From young carer to rockstar
The Romsey young carers using rock music as respite

These children usually spend their days caring for loved ones and don't have time to pursue hobbies.

But Romsey Young Carers is hoping to change this by offering them weekly music classes.

They've teamed up with Rock Steady Music School to give the youngsters a couple of hours respite, learning how to play music together.

