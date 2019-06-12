Video

The abuse carried out by football coach Bob Higgins has not only had a profound impact on the lives of the boys he abused, but also their families.

The mother of one of the boys, Billy Seymour, who died before he could see his abuser convicted, says she has been consumed with guilt for failing to protect him.

Higgins was jailed for 24 years and three months for 46 counts of indecent abuse.