Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bob Higgins: Abused boy's mother 'consumed with guilt'
The abuse carried out by football coach Bob Higgins has not only had a profound impact on the lives of the boys he abused, but also their families.
The mother of one of the boys, Billy Seymour, who died before he could see his abuser convicted, says she has been consumed with guilt for failing to protect him.
Higgins was jailed for 24 years and three months for 46 counts of indecent abuse.
-
12 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-48610243/bob-higgins-abused-boy-s-mother-consumed-with-guiltRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window