Stand-off at anti-Trump protests in Portsmouth
Protestors opposed to US President Donald Trump's visit to the D-Day commemorations have been confronted by counter-demonstrators.
Anti-Trump protesters had gathered at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth during the official commemoration in Southsea.
About 30 counter-protestors arrived shortly after 11:00 BST and chanted and shouted. The groups were kept apart by police.
A member of the second group said it was "the wrong day" to protest.
05 Jun 2019
