'I had my oesophagus removed on camera'
Video

Cancer operation filmed to raise awareness of cancer funding

Twenty people have undergone major surgery in Southampton as part of a groundbreaking research project into oesophageal cancer.

Cancer Research UK pledged £1.4m to Southampton General Hospital to look at new ways of treatment.

Janet Jenkins, 65, from north Hampshire, underwent an eight-hour operation in March - which was specially filmed with a 360° camera by the charity.

  • 02 Jun 2019
