Gym class where Muslim women can take of their hijabs
When 19-year-old Hafsah wanted to start working out she found it hard to find a suitable class.
She wears a hijab but wanted to remove it when she exercised.
She said Muslim women were required to wear the headscarf in front of men who were not relatives.
Hafsah started a women's-only gym class in Southampton. It attracts up to 15 women each week, including non-Muslims.
Video journalist: Sarah Bassett
30 May 2019
