The mother of a teenager who died after taking double-strength MDMA tablets at a music festival has urged revellers to educate themselves on the dangers ahead of this year's event.

Janine Milburn's daughter Georgia Jones, 18, collapsed at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth in May 2018 and died later in hospital. Tommy Cowan, 20, also died in a separate incident at the event after taking two pills.

Ms Milburn has started the Don't Go with the Flo campaign and has encouraged young people to learn more about the consequences of taking drugs by checking information websites on their phones.

She is attending this year's two-day event, rebranded as the South Central Festival, which starts on Saturday.

Organisers have introduced new safety measures, including drug amnesty bins, sniffer dogs, a revised searching policy and on-site medical facilities.