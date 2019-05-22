Cancer surgery filmed in 360°

Video

This is thought to be the first time an operation to remove a tumour has been filmed in 360 degrees.

The surgery was filmed by Cancer Research UK to highlight a £1.4m ground-breaking research project into oesophageal cancer, one of the most difficult to detect and therefore difficult to treat cancers.

The operation at Southampton General Hospital was carried out by Professor Tim Underwood who is currently undertaking the research.

Janet Jenkins, 65, from north Hampshire, had the eight-hour operation in late March. The charity filmed the day to highlight the work that is being carried out into cancer research.

If you cannot play the video, click or tap here to watch the 360 film on YouTube.