Isle of Wight: WW2 sea mine detonated by Navy
Footage has been released of the Royal Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team detonating a sea mine off the coast of the Isle of Wight.
The 7ft (2.1m) device, dating back to World War Two, was caught in a fishing net about one mile (1.6km) off the Needles on Saturday morning.
It was detonated at 10:51 on Sunday.
19 May 2019
