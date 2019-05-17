'If you've got a big bum, it's amazing'

Video

As well as believing in the "power of a big bum" these women say roller derby has helped improve their mental health.

Every week they lace up their roller skates and move around a track as a team trying to score points.

The women at Southampton City Rollers have been speaking as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

They've now made a mindfulness colouring book of all their players to encourage people in their community to take time and relax.

Video journalist: Emily Ford