Video

A personal trainer has called for the impact of acne on people's mental health to be more widely understood.

Emily Keel, 25, from Portsmouth, has cystic acne that develops when the infection goes deep into the skin, causing boil-like spots.

She says she quit her job at a gym because of the impact of acne, but has now learnt to love her skin.

This week a survey by The Mental Health Foundation found that concerns about body image were making large numbers of people depressed.

The issue of body image is one of the main theme's of this year's Mental Health Awareness Week.

Video journalist: Sarah Bassett