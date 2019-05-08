'How I create art for blind people'

Video

Clarke Reynolds is an artist who uses sound and touch to bring his art to life for visually impaired people.

He previously worked as a dental model maker, before losing his sight through an incurable, degenerative condition called retinitis pigmentosa.

The Portsmouth-based artist says his partial blindness is "like seeing the world underwater".

Clarke now has two residencies at galleries in the city and has given a talk at the Royal Academy of Art in London.

He says he wants art galleries showing his work to put up signs saying: 'Please DO Touch'.

Video journalist: Ben Moore