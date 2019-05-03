Video

The population of the endangered okapi species has increased by one, as a new female calf has been born in the UK.

The species, native to the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been in decline since the mid-1990s.

Keepers at Marwell Zoo say the female calf called Niari (meaning 'rare') and it's mother Daphne are being kept out of the public eye so they can 'enjoy some essential peace and quiet in the first few weeks of the nesting period'.