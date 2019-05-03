Video

The Liberal Democrats have become the largest party on Portsmouth City Council following the local council elections.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats went into the election both holding 17 seats, with the Labour Party supporting a Lib Dem-led administration.

The Lib Dems gained two seats with 28% of the vote, Labour gained one and the Conservatives lost three, still leaving no party in overall control.

Party leaders Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Donna Jones and Stephen Morgan gave their reactions to the results.