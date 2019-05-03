'We risk our lives in every show'

Media player
How one circus has replaced animals with extreme stunts
A circus owner says the industry is all about taking 'calculated risks' and not performing animals.
Earlier this week Environment Secretary Michael Gove announced a new law to ban travelling circuses from using wild animals.
Circus Extreme is currently on its first tour of the UK and says it has taken five years to plan the show.
Owner Dr Haze says the circus has to evolve if it is to survive for another 200 years and the performers are 'risking their lives' to entertain the crowds.
Video journalist: Emily Ford & Ben Moore
03 May 2019
