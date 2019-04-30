On the bus catching mobile phone drivers

Video

Police officers are riding on buses to catch drivers using their mobile phones.

Road Safety Officers from Hampshire and the Thames Valley are taking part in a joint operation, using the height of a bus as a vantage point to spot wrongdoing.

Those caught using a mobile phone while driving can get a fixed penalty notice.

The campaign is being supported by Kate Goldsmith who lost her daughter in a crash in August 2016.

Video journalist: Kady Middleton