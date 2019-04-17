Media player
Tracking eye movements to help reading
Thirty schools in the UK are trialling technology that aims to help improve literacy issues in the classrooms.
Software tracks the eye movements of children while they read, allowing teachers to see within five minutes if they are having trouble with certain words or letters.
Freemantle Church of England Community Academy in Southampton, Hampshire, is one of schools involved.
It is hoped the technology can give an early indication of problems.
17 Apr 2019
