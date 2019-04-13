Football and loss brings dads together

Video

Struggling to talk about their loss, a group of dads have set up a football team to support each other through the grieving process and raise awareness about the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (Sands).

A baby dies in the UK every 90 minutes - before, during or shortly after birth.

Sands FC, who are based in Hampshire, already has a squad of 40.

They're aiming to compete in a local Sunday League next season and are looking for further sponsorship in the hope they support more bereaved dads.

Video by Lewis Coombes & Adam Paylor