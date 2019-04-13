Football and loss brings dads together

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Child Bereavement: Football helps dads grieve
Struggling to talk about their loss, a group of dads have set up a football team to support each other through the grieving process and raise awareness about the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (Sands).
A baby dies in the UK every 90 minutes - before, during or shortly after birth.
Sands FC, who are based in Hampshire, already has a squad of 40.
They're aiming to compete in a local Sunday League next season and are looking for further sponsorship in the hope they support more bereaved dads.
Video by Lewis Coombes & Adam Paylor
-
13 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-47884108/child-bereavement-football-helps-dads-grieveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window