Door censors installed at Antelope House
Southern Health NHS Trust said it had implemented "meaningful and ongoing changes" as a result of the death of a patient in its care.

Maria Duarte, 49, known as Joey, was found hanged in her room Antelope House, Southampton, on 19 January 2018.

Now special sensors have been installed on doors at the unit, which alert staff if pressure is applied.

  • 09 Apr 2019
