Bodycam footage of knifeman chase

Police bodycam footage shows officers chasing a knife-wielding man through Southampton Common.

A 17-year-old girl and a visually-impaired man walking his guide dog received minor injuries after being attacked by Nabil Errouam on 13 December.

Errouam, of Oxford Avenue, Southampton was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to wounding, kidnapping the girl, threatening another teenager, affray and possessing a knife.