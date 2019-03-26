Fire in Southampton
Video

Southampton fire: Flames engulf building site in city centre

Flames and billowing smoke can be seen in video footage of a large fire in the centre of Southampton.

The blaze broke out on the fourth floor of a building site in St Mary's, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fifty firefighters have been tackling the blaze, between St Mary Street and Kingsway.

