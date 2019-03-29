Video

Bob Weighton was born in 1908 and is England's oldest living man.

He's lived through the reign of five monarchs and seen 25 Prime Ministers come and go from 10 Downing Street and says he remembers the outbreak of the First World War.

He lives independently in Alton in Hampshire, and says he doesn't know what the secret to long life is but still takes sugar in his tea.

He shares his birthday with Scotland's oldest man, who was born the very same day.