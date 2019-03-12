Media player
Young wheelchair player 'has no one to play with'
Flo first picked up a tennis racket when she was six-years-old and says tennis has always been 'her thing'.
Earlier this year the 12-year-old realised her cerebral palsy was making it difficult to walk and run, so she now plays with a wheelchair group at Portsmouth Tennis Centre.
But there's a catch - she's the only member of the group and is desperately looking for an opponent.
12 Mar 2019
