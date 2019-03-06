Steroids 'like uncontrolled monster'

Video

The family of a man who died after taking steroids he bought online have warned of the dangers.

Freddie Dibben, 28, died when his heart became enlarged after using steroids he bought from a website based in Turkey.

His parents Clifford and Lorraine, from Ringwood, Hampshire, have advised others using the drug, which is illegal to buy online for delivery to the UK, to "stop".

Former government advisor Prof Les Iversen described it as "a monster in the room and not something we can control".

The Home Office said: "Law enforcement agencies continue to work with internet providers to shut down UK-based websites found to be committing offences such as selling steroids."