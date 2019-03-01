Video

Ex-forces veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have found a lifeline at a garage that runs an apprenticeship scheme with a difference.

Forces Re-engineered, based in Andover, Hampshire, operates an environment that accommodates for the sensitivities of PTSD, keeping triggers such as noise sensitivity to a minimum and offering counselling to those who want it.

Otherwise, the garage offers the same service as any other.

Founder Stephan West says: "You'd have your vehicle serviced or repaired anyway. The difference is that you've just given five guys a chance on the road to recovery."

Video journalist: Adam Paylor