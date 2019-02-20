The ice skaters without an ice rink

Video

These ice skating teams do not have an ice rink, but are still getting the top spots in competitions.

The four teams, all from the Isle of Wight, have to travel across to the mainland if they want to practise on ice, otherwise they rehearse in their trainers.

Their local rink, Ryde Arena on the Isle of Wight, was shut in October 2016. Since then the local council has pledged to reopen it.

The teams qualified to compete in the British Synchronised Skating Championships 2019 in different categories, and all were placed in the top five.

