VR paragliding 'could help train army'

VR paragliding 'could be used by Red Devils'
A virtual reality paragliding experience could be used by the British Army’s parachute display team for training.
The facility has opened to the public in Basingstoke, Hampshire.
Users are suspended from a moving canopy wearing virtual reality headsets to experience what it is like to paraglide.
Two former parachutists have set up the attraction as a game where players compete against each other.
But it is also being looked at by the Parachute Regiment's Red Devils display team as a potential training system.
Video journalist: Emily Ford
20 Feb 2019
