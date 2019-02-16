Giant model dinosaurs invade zoo
Video

Giant LEGO dinosaurs are going on display at a Hampshire Zoo

What do you get when you cross millions of LEGO bricks with a T-Rex? A Brickosaur!

Bright Bricks, a professional LEGO building company, are bringing a new exhibition of Jurassic proportions to Marwell Zoo this Spring.

The BBC took a sneak peak behind the scenes at their Hampshire based workshop.

Video journalist: Adam Paylor

