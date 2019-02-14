Video

Hundreds of people have packed out a chapel for the funeral of an RAF veteran with no surviving family.

Just two friends were due to attend George Osborne's memorial service at Southampton Crematorium until a funeral director put out an appeal on Facebook after finding out the 96-year-old had a served in Bomber Command during World War Two.

Paul Capper of Eastleigh's Independent Funeral Directors, said said he felt "very honoured to give him his final journey".

Mr Osborne, who never married, died in hospital last month.