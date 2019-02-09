The street vets saving homeless pets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The street vets of Southampton saving homeless pets

A group of volunteer vets are walking the streets to help care for the pets of rough sleepers.

The Street Vet initiative started in the south region just before Christmas and is operating in 10 cities across the UK, including Southampton in Hampshire.

The vets offer homeless people the chance to have their pets checked over and offer medication, worm and flea treatments or referrals for more serious conditions.

  • 09 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Mobile showers 'making homeless feel human'