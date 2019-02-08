Video

Video shot by firefighters shows the extent of damage to the roof of Ocado's distribution complex in Andover after it was destroyed by fire.

The online grocery firm has apologised to residents and customers affected by the fire, which began on Tuesday.

Nearby homes were evacuated on Wednesday due to fears a three-tonne cylinder of toxic ammonia gas might explode.

More than 30,000 orders - 10% of Ocado's capacity - are processed by robots at the Andover warehouse each week. The cause of the fire is not yet known.