Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How fire destroyed to Ocado warehouse in Andover
Residents who were evacuated from their homes after a large fire at an Ocado warehouse have been allowed to return.
About 100 people were moved on Wednesday night due to fears a three-tonne cylinder of toxic ammonia gas in the building might explode.
The fire service said the gas had been safely removed "meaning we can lift the evacuation zone".
Hundreds of firefighters have been at the blaze in Andover, Hampshire, since the early hours of Tuesday.
-
07 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-47161660/how-fire-destroyed-to-ocado-warehouse-in-andoverRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window