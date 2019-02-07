Video

Residents who were evacuated from their homes after a large fire at an Ocado warehouse have been allowed to return.

About 100 people were moved on Wednesday night due to fears a three-tonne cylinder of toxic ammonia gas in the building might explode.

The fire service said the gas had been safely removed "meaning we can lift the evacuation zone".

Hundreds of firefighters have been at the blaze in Andover, Hampshire, since the early hours of Tuesday.